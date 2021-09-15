Micro Focus International (LON:MCRO) Shares Cross Below 50 Day Moving Average of $415.38

Micro Focus International plc (LON:MCRO)’s stock price passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 415.38 ($5.43) and traded as low as GBX 382.80 ($5.00). Micro Focus International shares last traded at GBX 384.50 ($5.02), with a volume of 506,777 shares changing hands.

Separately, Numis Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 650 ($8.49) price target on shares of Micro Focus International in a report on Tuesday, June 1st.

Get Micro Focus International alerts:

The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 159.27. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 415.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 475.48. The firm has a market capitalization of £1.29 billion and a P/E ratio of -0.83.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 22nd. This represents a yield of 1.18%. Micro Focus International’s dividend payout ratio is presently -0.03%.

About Micro Focus International (LON:MCRO)

Micro Focus International plc engages in the enterprise software business in the United Kingdom, the United States, Germany, Canada, France, Japan, and internationally. The company offers infrastructure software products that are managed on a portfolio. Its product portfolio includes application modernization and connectivity, application delivery management, IT operations management, security and information management, and governance.

Featured Story: Quick Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Micro Focus International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Micro Focus International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.