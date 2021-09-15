Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV Purchases 1,391 Shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS)

Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS) by 16.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,021 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,391 shares during the period. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV’s holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF were worth $1,057,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of IJS. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $252,000. Atlas Private Wealth Management grew its holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 32.3% during the 1st quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Management now owns 8,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $824,000 after purchasing an additional 1,999 shares during the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $93,000. M&T Bank Corp grew its holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 25.1% during the 1st quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 1,420,713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,122,000 after purchasing an additional 284,658 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC bought a new position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $595,000.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF stock opened at $98.62 on Wednesday. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF has a 1 year low of $58.31 and a 1 year high of $110.77. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $100.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $102.84.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

