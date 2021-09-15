Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV Sells 259 Shares of Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA)

Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV trimmed its stake in shares of Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) by 4.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,063 shares of the company’s stock after selling 259 shares during the quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV’s holdings in Moderna were worth $1,190,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new position in Moderna in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora bought a new stake in Moderna in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in Moderna by 1,785.7% in the second quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Certified Advisory Corp bought a new stake in Moderna in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Moderna in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. 55.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Moderna alerts:

In other Moderna news, insider Juan Andres sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.86, for a total value of $1,004,300.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,004,300. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Stephane Bancel sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $219.65, for a total transaction of $1,976,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 6,248,868 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,372,563,856.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 325,000 shares of company stock worth $108,460,200. Insiders own 19.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MRNA stock opened at $427.71 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $365.45 and a 200 day moving average of $238.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $172.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.48. Moderna, Inc. has a 1 year low of $63.64 and a 1 year high of $497.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.17.

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $6.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.01 by $0.45. Moderna had a return on equity of 88.13% and a net margin of 49.79%. The company had revenue of $4.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.23 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.31) EPS. Moderna’s revenue was up 6457.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Moderna, Inc. will post 29.17 earnings per share for the current year.

MRNA has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Moderna from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $330.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Chardan Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Moderna in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Moderna from $170.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Moderna from $190.00 to $337.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Finally, SVB Leerink reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Moderna in a report on Sunday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $205.21.

About Moderna

Moderna, Inc engages in the development of transformative medicines based on messenger ribonucleic acid (mRNA). Its product pipeline includes the following modalities: prophylactic vaccines, cancer vaccines, intratumoral immuno-oncology, localized regenerative therapeutics, systemic secreted therapeutics, and systemic intracellular therapeutics.

Featured Article: Market Timing – The Benefits and the Danger

Receive News & Ratings for Moderna Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Moderna and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.