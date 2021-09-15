Midwest Professional Planners LTD. Acquires Shares of 7,127 EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR)

Midwest Professional Planners LTD. acquired a new stake in EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 7,127 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $375,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in EPR Properties in the 1st quarter valued at $88,000. Clarus Group Inc. bought a new stake in EPR Properties in the 1st quarter valued at $103,000. Psagot Investment House Ltd. boosted its holdings in EPR Properties by 35.7% in the 1st quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. now owns 4,071 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $190,000 after purchasing an additional 1,071 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in EPR Properties in the 1st quarter valued at $200,000. Finally, Veriti Management LLC bought a new stake in EPR Properties in the 2nd quarter valued at $205,000. 78.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on EPR. Citigroup upgraded shares of EPR Properties from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of EPR Properties from $49.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Raymond James raised shares of EPR Properties from a “market perform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $62.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of EPR Properties from $49.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.00.

EPR stock traded down $0.34 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $48.17. 216 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 735,539. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 9.35 and a quick ratio of 9.35. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $50.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $49.78. EPR Properties has a one year low of $20.62 and a one year high of $56.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -33.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.85.

EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.40). EPR Properties had a negative return on equity of 3.18% and a negative net margin of 21.28%. The company had revenue of $125.36 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $112.62 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.44 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that EPR Properties will post 2.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 30th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.23%. EPR Properties’s payout ratio is presently 158.73%.

EPR Properties Company Profile

EPR Properties operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the development, finance and leasing of theatres, entertainment retail and family entertainment centers. It operates through the following segments: Entertainment and Education. The Entertainment segment includes investments in megaplex theatres, entertainment retail centers, family entertainment centers and other retail parcels.

