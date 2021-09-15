Midwest Professional Planners LTD. Makes New Investment in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Midwest Professional Planners LTD. purchased a new position in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 521 shares of the software company’s stock, valued at approximately $305,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ADBE. Baldrige Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Adobe during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Adobe during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Key Financial Inc purchased a new position in shares of Adobe during the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Adobe during the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Summit Wealth Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Adobe in the 1st quarter valued at about $48,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.67% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Dana Rao sold 2,833 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $563.12, for a total transaction of $1,595,318.96. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 20,144 shares in the company, valued at $11,343,489.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director John E. Warnock sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $568.40, for a total transaction of $3,410,400.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 18,882 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,732,528.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 13,363 shares of company stock valued at $7,711,611 in the last 90 days. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on ADBE shares. Guggenheim restated a “hold” rating on shares of Adobe in a research note on Sunday, June 20th. Cowen lifted their price target on Adobe from $650.00 to $700.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 10th. boosted their price objective on Adobe from $523.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Adobe from $523.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Adobe from $585.00 to $630.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Adobe has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $622.54.

NASDAQ:ADBE traded up $8.84 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $653.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,367 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,199,907. The stock has a market capitalization of $311.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 0.97. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $633.81 and a 200-day moving average of $548.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Adobe Inc. has a 52-week low of $420.78 and a 52-week high of $673.88.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 16th. The software company reported $3.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.81 by $0.22. Adobe had a net margin of 38.79% and a return on equity of 35.94%. The company had revenue of $3.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.73 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.45 earnings per share. Adobe’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Adobe Inc. will post 10.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Adobe, Inc engages in the provision of digital marketing and media solutions. It operates through the following segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing. The Digital Media segment offers creative cloud services, which allow members to download and install the latest versions of products, such as Adobe Photoshop, Adobe Illustrator, Adobe Premiere Pro, Adobe Photoshop Light room and Adobe InDesign, as well as utilize other tools, such as Adobe Acrobat.

