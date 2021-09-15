MiMedx Group (NASDAQ:MDXG) Sets New 1-Year Low Following Analyst Downgrade

MiMedx Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDXG)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday after HC Wainwright lowered their price target on the stock from $20.00 to $8.50. HC Wainwright currently has a buy rating on the stock. MiMedx Group traded as low as $5.31 and last traded at $5.43, with a volume of 5714 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $5.57.

Separately, Northland Securities assumed coverage on MiMedx Group in a report on Monday, July 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $23.00 price target for the company.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MDXG. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new position in shares of MiMedx Group during the second quarter worth approximately $33,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in shares of MiMedx Group during the second quarter worth approximately $45,000. Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV bought a new position in shares of MiMedx Group during the first quarter worth approximately $103,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. bought a new position in shares of MiMedx Group during the second quarter worth approximately $109,000. Finally, Pinz Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of MiMedx Group during the first quarter worth approximately $123,000. 50.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.32. The stock has a market cap of $629.16 million, a P/E ratio of -7.23 and a beta of 1.65.

MiMedx Group (NASDAQ:MDXG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.04. MiMedx Group had a negative return on equity of 1,262.51% and a negative net margin of 31.30%. The firm had revenue of $68.17 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $58.77 million. Analysts anticipate that MiMedx Group, Inc. will post -0.28 EPS for the current year.

MiMedx Group Company Profile (NASDAQ:MDXG)

MiMedx Group, Inc is a therapeutic biologics company, which engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of products, and tissue processing services. It serves the wound care, burn, surgical, orthopedic, spine, sports medicine, ophthalmic, and dental sectors of healthcare. Its biomaterial platform technologies include AmnioFix and EpiFix, a tissue allografts derived from amnion and chorion layers of human placental membrane; EpiCord and AmnioCord, a tissue allografts derived from umbilical cord tissue, and AmnioFill, a placental connective tissue matri derived from the placental disc and other placental tissue.

