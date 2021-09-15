Minereum (MNE) 24 Hour Volume Hits $37,683.00

Minereum (CURRENCY:MNE) traded 4.9% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on September 15th. One Minereum coin can now be purchased for $0.11 or 0.00000221 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, Minereum has traded down 19.1% against the US dollar. Minereum has a total market cap of $1.40 million and $37,683.00 worth of Minereum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Minereum alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $30.57 or 0.00063951 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002092 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00002834 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $71.43 or 0.00149431 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 9.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.90 or 0.00014428 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002093 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $379.59 or 0.00794161 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 12.7% against the dollar and now trades at $22.47 or 0.00047009 BTC.

Minereum Coin Profile

Minereum (CRYPTO:MNE) is a coin. Minereum’s total supply is 13,267,330 coins. Minereum’s official Twitter account is @minereumtoken and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Minereum is www.minereum.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Minereum is the first ever self mining Smart Contract Token. Coins are generated on the fly with a mathematical formula. The MNE token is an Ethereum-based token. The Genesis Addresses Collection occurred between April 14 5 PM UTC and April 15 5 PM UTC, 4268 addresses were collected from the community. Each Genesis Address was attributed 32,000 coins, as there were 4268 Genesis Addresses, the Total Maximum Supply was set to 136,576,000 MNE. Although the Total Max Supply is set to 136,576,000 MNE, this supply will only be reached in about 47 years. This is because of the Self Mining principle of minereum that only allows each Genesis Address to mine 0.00032 MNE per ethereum block. “

Minereum Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Minereum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Minereum should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Minereum using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Minereum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Minereum and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.