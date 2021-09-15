Mirsky Financial Management CORP. Has $377,000 Stake in Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FHLC)

Mirsky Financial Management CORP. trimmed its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FHLC) by 93.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,912 shares of the company’s stock after selling 79,526 shares during the period. Mirsky Financial Management CORP.’s holdings in Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF were worth $377,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF in the first quarter valued at $2,747,000. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. grew its position in Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF by 4.4% in the second quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 23,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,520,000 after purchasing an additional 1,012 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF by 29.8% in the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 5,094 shares of the company’s stock valued at $300,000 after purchasing an additional 1,169 shares in the last quarter. Signature Wealth Management Partners LLC grew its position in Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF by 4.4% in the first quarter. Signature Wealth Management Partners LLC now owns 15,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $927,000 after purchasing an additional 667 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF by 0.6% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 285,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,219,000 after purchasing an additional 1,632 shares in the last quarter.

Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF stock traded up $0.73 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $66.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 613 shares, compared to its average volume of 149,019. Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF has a 12 month low of $50.23 and a 12 month high of $68.58. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $66.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $62.79.

