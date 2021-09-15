Mirsky Financial Management CORP. Increases Stock Position in Fidelity MSCI Materials Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FMAT)

Mirsky Financial Management CORP. lifted its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Materials Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FMAT) by 1,515.0% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 75,015 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 70,370 shares during the quarter. Fidelity MSCI Materials Index ETF makes up about 1.5% of Mirsky Financial Management CORP.’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Mirsky Financial Management CORP.’s holdings in Fidelity MSCI Materials Index ETF were worth $3,466,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of FMAT. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Materials Index ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Materials Index ETF by 73.5% during the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 954 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 404 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Materials Index ETF by 137.3% during the 2nd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 604 shares in the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Materials Index ETF by 407.3% during the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 1,055 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Materials Index ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $68,000.

Fidelity MSCI Materials Index ETF stock traded up $0.46 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $46.71. 93 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 138,453. Fidelity MSCI Materials Index ETF has a fifty-two week low of $32.90 and a fifty-two week high of $50.08. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $46.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $46.40.

