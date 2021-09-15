Mirsky Financial Management CORP. Lowers Stake in Fidelity Limited Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FLTB)

Mirsky Financial Management CORP. lessened its holdings in Fidelity Limited Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FLTB) by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 178,096 shares of the company’s stock after selling 991 shares during the period. Fidelity Limited Term Bond ETF comprises approximately 4.1% of Mirsky Financial Management CORP.’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Mirsky Financial Management CORP. owned approximately 3.30% of Fidelity Limited Term Bond ETF worth $9,326,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Fidelity Limited Term Bond ETF by 11.0% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 264,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,876,000 after acquiring an additional 26,328 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. raised its stake in Fidelity Limited Term Bond ETF by 65,634.6% during the 1st quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 249,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,023,000 after acquiring an additional 248,755 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Fidelity Limited Term Bond ETF by 103.7% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 239,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,522,000 after acquiring an additional 121,704 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in Fidelity Limited Term Bond ETF by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 224,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,728,000 after acquiring an additional 7,955 shares during the period. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in Fidelity Limited Term Bond ETF by 48.1% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 207,947 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,888,000 after acquiring an additional 67,495 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA FLTB traded up $0.01 on Wednesday, reaching $52.47. 8,820 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 77,954. Fidelity Limited Term Bond ETF has a one year low of $51.81 and a one year high of $52.90. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $52.46 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $52.42.

