Misbloc Price Tops $0.24 on Exchanges (MSB)

Misbloc (CURRENCY:MSB) traded 0.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on September 15th. One Misbloc coin can currently be bought for about $0.24 or 0.00000496 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Misbloc has a total market capitalization of $27.31 million and $16.75 million worth of Misbloc was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Misbloc has traded 14.8% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.67 or 0.00063708 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002077 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.39 or 0.00002892 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $70.95 or 0.00147373 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 8.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.87 or 0.00014275 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002080 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $402.24 or 0.00835460 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.38 or 0.00046476 BTC.

Misbloc Coin Profile

MSB is a coin. Misbloc’s total supply is 300,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 114,469,939 coins. The official message board for Misbloc is www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=103357971483544 . Misbloc’s official Twitter account is @misbloc and its Facebook page is accessible here . Misbloc’s official website is misblock.io

According to CryptoCompare, “MISBLOC (Medical information service with blockchain) is designed to provide safe and transparent medical services using blockchain technology, which aims to make the MISBLOC system immune to forgery and counterfeit. “

Buying and Selling Misbloc

