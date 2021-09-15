Mitchell Capital Management Co. Acquires 798 Shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM)

Mitchell Capital Management Co. boosted its holdings in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM) (TSE:CM) by 9.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,441 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 798 shares during the quarter. Mitchell Capital Management Co.’s holdings in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce were worth $1,075,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 6.6% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,461 shares of the bank’s stock worth $166,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its holdings in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 1.8% in the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 5,412 shares of the bank’s stock worth $529,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC increased its holdings in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 35.4% in the second quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 363 shares of the bank’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its holdings in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 2.3% in the first quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 4,859 shares of the bank’s stock worth $475,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Intrust Bank NA increased its holdings in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 1.6% in the first quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 6,644 shares of the bank’s stock worth $650,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.97% of the company’s stock.

CM stock opened at $114.79 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $115.58 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $110.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce has a 1-year low of $72.07 and a 1-year high of $121.11. The stock has a market cap of $51.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.14, a P/E/G ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.13.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM) (TSE:CM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th. The bank reported $3.93 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.65 by $1.28. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce had a return on equity of 16.40% and a net margin of 26.13%. The firm had revenue of $4.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.96 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.71 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce will post 11.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 28th will be paid a dividend of $1.1561 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 27th. This represents a $4.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.03%. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s payout ratio is 67.13%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on CM shares. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from $149.00 to $156.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 27th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$160.00 to C$165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 27th. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$166.00 to C$168.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 27th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$157.00 to C$161.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from $150.00 to $157.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $157.56.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Company Profile

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce is a financial institution, which engages in the provision of banking and wealth management services. It operates through the following segments: Canadian Personal and Small Business Banking, Canadian Commercial Banking and Wealth Management, U.S. Commercial Banking and Wealth Management, Capital Markets, and Corporate and Other.

