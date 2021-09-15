Mitchell Capital Management Co. Buys 4,671 Shares of Magna International Inc. (NYSE:MGA)

Mitchell Capital Management Co. raised its holdings in shares of Magna International Inc. (NYSE:MGA) (TSE:MG) by 109.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,942 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,671 shares during the period. Mitchell Capital Management Co.’s holdings in Magna International were worth $828,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Westwood Management Corp IL boosted its position in shares of Magna International by 116.7% during the second quarter. Westwood Management Corp IL now owns 6,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $602,000 after buying an additional 3,500 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in shares of Magna International by 6,944.4% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $670,000 after purchasing an additional 7,500 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Magna International in the first quarter valued at approximately $214,000. AGF Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Magna International by 2,473.1% in the first quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 458,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,343,000 after purchasing an additional 440,267 shares during the period. Finally, Azimuth Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Magna International in the first quarter valued at approximately $14,237,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.14% of the company’s stock.

Get Magna International alerts:

MGA has been the subject of a number of research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Magna International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $97.00 to $120.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. TD Securities lowered their target price on Magna International from $110.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 9th. Raymond James reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $92.00 price target on shares of Magna International in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on Magna International from $122.00 to $115.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Edward Jones raised Magna International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $92.27.

Shares of Magna International stock opened at $78.94 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.74 billion, a PE ratio of 10.92, a P/E/G ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.54. Magna International Inc. has a twelve month low of $43.08 and a twelve month high of $104.28. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $83.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $89.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Magna International (NYSE:MGA) (TSE:MG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 6th. The company reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $9.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.28 billion. Magna International had a net margin of 5.61% and a return on equity of 20.83%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 110.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($1.71) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Magna International Inc. will post 7.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 20th were issued a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 19th. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.18%. Magna International’s payout ratio is 43.54%.

Magna International Company Profile

Magna International, Inc is a mobility technology company, which supplies to the automotive industry. It operates through the following segments: Body Exteriors and Structures, Power and Vision, Seating Systems, and Complete Vehicles. The Body Exteriors and Structures segment includes body and chassis systems, exterior systems and roof systems operations.

Further Reading: What is the Euro STOXX 50 Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MGA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Magna International Inc. (NYSE:MGA) (TSE:MG).

Receive News & Ratings for Magna International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Magna International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.