Mitchell Capital Management Co. Has $1.85 Million Stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Mitchell Capital Management Co. reduced its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) by 19.6% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 6,814 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,664 shares during the quarter. Mitchell Capital Management Co.’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $1,850,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IWF. Red Door Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the second quarter valued at $25,000. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. TFC Financial Management acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Regency Capital Management Inc. DE acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $45,000.

NYSEARCA:IWF opened at $287.12 on Wednesday. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $204.55 and a twelve month high of $293.01. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $283.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $264.38.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

