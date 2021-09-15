Mitchell Capital Management Co. Makes New $470,000 Investment in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

Mitchell Capital Management Co. purchased a new position in shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 8,250 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $470,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of USB. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 54.6% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 36,167,368 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,000,417,000 after acquiring an additional 12,779,463 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 2,912.1% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 3,325,857 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $183,953,000 after acquiring an additional 3,215,441 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 22.2% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 12,478,633 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $690,275,000 after acquiring an additional 2,267,492 shares during the period. FIL Ltd boosted its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 40.7% during the 1st quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 5,743,021 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $317,647,000 after acquiring an additional 1,660,680 shares during the period. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 100.9% during the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 2,999,412 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $165,898,000 after acquiring an additional 1,506,279 shares during the period. 73.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of U.S. Bancorp stock opened at $55.91 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $82.89 billion, a PE ratio of 11.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.14. U.S. Bancorp has a 52 week low of $34.17 and a 52 week high of $62.47. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $56.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $57.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $5.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.62 billion. U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 15.18% and a net margin of 29.83%. U.S. Bancorp’s revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.41 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that U.S. Bancorp will post 5 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.29%. This is an increase from U.S. Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.90%.

USB has been the subject of several recent research reports. Barclays boosted their price target on U.S. Bancorp from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on U.S. Bancorp from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Compass Point upped their price target on U.S. Bancorp from $59.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on U.S. Bancorp from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price target on U.S. Bancorp from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, U.S. Bancorp currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $62.37.

U.S. Bancorp operates as a bank holding company, which offers financial services including lending and depository services, cash management, foreign exchange and trust and investment management. The firm also offers mortgage, refinance, auto, boat and RV loans, credit lines, credit card services, merchant, bank, checking and savings accounts, debit cards, online and mobile banking, ATM processing, mortgage banking, insurance, brokerage and leasing services.

