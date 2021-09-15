Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA) Trading Down 5%

Shares of Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) were down 5% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $426.42 and last traded at $426.85. Approximately 66,632 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 13,427,786 shares. The stock had previously closed at $449.38.
Several research firms have recently weighed in on MRNA. SVB Leerink reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Moderna in a research report on Sunday. Oppenheimer downgraded Moderna from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Chardan Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Moderna in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Piper Sandler lowered Moderna from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Moderna from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, June 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Moderna currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $205.21.
The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $365.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $238.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company has a market cap of $172.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.48.
In related news, insider Juan Andres sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $447.41, for a total value of $6,711,150.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Tal Zvi Zaks sold 5,000 shares of Moderna stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.00, for a total value of $1,185,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,185,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 325,000 shares of company stock valued at $108,460,200 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 19.40% of the company’s stock.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new position in shares of Moderna in the first quarter valued at $26,000. Evermay Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Moderna during the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora acquired a new position in Moderna in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in Moderna by 1,785.7% in the 2nd quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the period. Finally, Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new stake in Moderna during the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.89% of the company’s stock.
About Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA)
Moderna, Inc engages in the development of transformative medicines based on messenger ribonucleic acid (mRNA). Its product pipeline includes the following modalities: prophylactic vaccines, cancer vaccines, intratumoral immuno-oncology, localized regenerative therapeutics, systemic secreted therapeutics, and systemic intracellular therapeutics.
Further Reading: How to execute a trade ex-dividend strategy?
Receive News & Ratings for Moderna Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Moderna and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.