Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA) Trading Down 5%

Shares of Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) were down 5% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $426.42 and last traded at $426.85. Approximately 66,632 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 13,427,786 shares. The stock had previously closed at $449.38.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on MRNA. SVB Leerink reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Moderna in a research report on Sunday. Oppenheimer downgraded Moderna from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Chardan Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Moderna in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Piper Sandler lowered Moderna from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Moderna from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, June 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Moderna currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $205.21.

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $365.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $238.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company has a market cap of $172.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.48.

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $6.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.01 by $0.45. Moderna had a net margin of 49.79% and a return on equity of 88.13%. The company had revenue of $4.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.23 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.31) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6457.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Moderna, Inc. will post 29.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Juan Andres sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $447.41, for a total value of $6,711,150.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Tal Zvi Zaks sold 5,000 shares of Moderna stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.00, for a total value of $1,185,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,185,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 325,000 shares of company stock valued at $108,460,200 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 19.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new position in shares of Moderna in the first quarter valued at $26,000. Evermay Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Moderna during the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora acquired a new position in Moderna in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in Moderna by 1,785.7% in the 2nd quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the period. Finally, Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new stake in Moderna during the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.89% of the company’s stock.

About Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA)

Moderna, Inc engages in the development of transformative medicines based on messenger ribonucleic acid (mRNA). Its product pipeline includes the following modalities: prophylactic vaccines, cancer vaccines, intratumoral immuno-oncology, localized regenerative therapeutics, systemic secreted therapeutics, and systemic intracellular therapeutics.

