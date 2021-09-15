Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH) Shares Sold by Empirical Finance LLC

Empirical Finance LLC reduced its stake in shares of Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH) by 43.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,202 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,465 shares during the quarter. Empirical Finance LLC’s holdings in Molina Healthcare were worth $810,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in MOH. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in Molina Healthcare by 58.1% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 136 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Molina Healthcare during the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new position in Molina Healthcare during the 2nd quarter worth $41,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new position in Molina Healthcare during the 1st quarter worth $75,000. Finally, Stephenson National Bank & Trust purchased a new position in Molina Healthcare during the 2nd quarter worth $91,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.65% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Ronna Romney sold 300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.16, for a total value of $79,548.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Dale B. Wolf sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $277.19, for a total transaction of $692,975.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.49% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on MOH. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Molina Healthcare from $297.00 to $296.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Cowen began coverage on shares of Molina Healthcare in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $336.00 price objective on the stock. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Molina Healthcare in a report on Friday, July 9th. Seaport Global Securities began coverage on shares of Molina Healthcare in a report on Friday, July 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $257.25 target price on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Molina Healthcare from $253.00 to $256.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $274.95.

Shares of MOH opened at $262.05 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The stock has a market cap of $15.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.47, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a 50-day moving average of $261.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $250.83. Molina Healthcare, Inc. has a 12-month low of $151.40 and a 12-month high of $283.43.

Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $3.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.47 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $6.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.37 billion. Molina Healthcare had a return on equity of 28.54% and a net margin of 2.68%. As a group, analysts forecast that Molina Healthcare, Inc. will post 13.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Molina Healthcare

Molina Healthcare, Inc engages in the provision of health care services. It operates through the Health Plans and Other segments. The Health Plans segment consists of health plans in 11 states and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico and includes direct delivery business. The Other segment includes the historical results of the MMIS and behavioral health subsidiaries.

