MONECO Advisors LLC Grows Stock Holdings in ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK)

MONECO Advisors LLC increased its position in ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK) by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,776 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 314 shares during the quarter. ARK Innovation ETF makes up about 1.2% of MONECO Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position. MONECO Advisors LLC’s holdings in ARK Innovation ETF were worth $2,586,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Corbenic Partners LLC lifted its stake in ARK Innovation ETF by 150.0% in the second quarter. Corbenic Partners LLC now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the period. Abundance Wealth Counselors purchased a new stake in shares of ARK Innovation ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of ARK Innovation ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Close Asset Management Ltd purchased a new position in ARK Innovation ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Red Door Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in ARK Innovation ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $36,000.

NYSEARCA ARKK traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $116.78. 271,709 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,774,519. ARK Innovation ETF has a 52 week low of $85.27 and a 52 week high of $159.70. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $120.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $119.28.

