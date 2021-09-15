MONECO Advisors LLC Has $433,000 Stock Holdings in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHR)

MONECO Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHR) by 9.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,622 shares of the company’s stock after selling 772 shares during the period. MONECO Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF were worth $433,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 5.5% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 4,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $254,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares during the last quarter. Financial Advisory Service Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 0.6% in the second quarter. Financial Advisory Service Inc. now owns 51,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,947,000 after purchasing an additional 307 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 0.7% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 54,857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,094,000 after purchasing an additional 362 shares during the last quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. raised its holdings in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 7.6% in the second quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 5,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $297,000 after purchasing an additional 371 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 88.8% in the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 388 shares during the last quarter.

SCHR traded down $0.05 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $57.25. 15,378 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 613,266. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $57.29 and its 200 day moving average is $56.94. Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a one year low of $56.29 and a one year high of $58.77.

