MONECO Advisors LLC Raises Stock Position in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

MONECO Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) by 5.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,821 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC’s holdings in The Boeing were worth $915,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Boeing during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Baldrige Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Boeing during the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Boeing during the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Cypress Capital LLC increased its position in shares of The Boeing by 143.9% during the first quarter. Cypress Capital LLC now owns 161 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the period. Finally, Smith Asset Management Group LP purchased a new position in The Boeing during the second quarter valued at approximately $43,000. 53.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on BA shares. Cowen raised shares of The Boeing from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $240.00 to $290.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. Morgan Stanley reissued a “buy” rating and set a $274.00 price objective on shares of The Boeing in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of The Boeing from $244.00 to $254.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of The Boeing from $310.00 to $290.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $265.00 price objective on shares of The Boeing in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $256.72.

Shares of NYSE:BA traded up $0.49 on Wednesday, hitting $212.06. 207,860 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,319,883. The Boeing Company has a 1-year low of $141.58 and a 1-year high of $278.57. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $223.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $235.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $124.30 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.77 and a beta of 1.61.

The Boeing (NYSE:BA) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The aircraft producer reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.83) by $1.23. The business had revenue of $17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.03 billion. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that The Boeing Company will post -0.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Boeing Company Profile

The Boeing Co is an aerospace company, which engages in the manufacture of commercial jetliners and defense, space and security systems. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space and Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital. The Commercial Airplanes segment includes the development, production, and market of commercial jet aircraft and provides fleet support services, principally to the commercial airline industry worldwide.

