MONECO Advisors LLC Reduces Position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG)

MONECO Advisors LLC trimmed its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG) by 10.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,980 shares of the company’s stock after selling 676 shares during the quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF were worth $873,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 1.2% in the second quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. now owns 3,211,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $468,680,000 after buying an additional 37,600 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 3.2% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,702,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $394,823,000 after buying an additional 83,566 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 33.7% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,842,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $268,907,000 after buying an additional 464,618 shares in the last quarter. Fund Evaluation Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 23.9% in the first quarter. Fund Evaluation Group LLC now owns 1,311,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,228,000 after buying an additional 253,118 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 3.3% in the second quarter. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC now owns 1,030,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,439,000 after purchasing an additional 33,125 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of SCHG stock traded down $0.11 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $154.64. The company had a trading volume of 629 shares, compared to its average volume of 412,247. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $152.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $142.00. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $108.10 and a 52 week high of $158.13.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

