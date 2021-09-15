Monetha (MTH) Reaches Market Cap of $13.10 Million

Monetha (CURRENCY:MTH) traded up 2% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on September 15th. Monetha has a market capitalization of $13.10 million and $404,519.00 worth of Monetha was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Monetha coin can now be purchased for about $0.0325 or 0.00000068 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Monetha has traded up 6.6% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Monetha alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.87 or 0.00064122 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002078 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.44 or 0.00002982 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $71.36 or 0.00148254 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.87 or 0.00014268 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002080 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $409.02 or 0.00849732 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $22.64 or 0.00047038 BTC.

Monetha Profile

MTH is a coin. It was first traded on August 31st, 2017. Monetha’s total supply is 402,400,000 coins. Monetha’s official website is www.monetha.io . The official message board for Monetha is medium.com/@monetha . Monetha’s official Twitter account is @Monetha_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Monetha is /r/Monetha and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Monetha is a decentralized payment solution built on the Ethereum network. The Monetha solution leverages smart contract technology to provide a decentralized trust and reputation system in which sellers ratings are attatched to their respective transactions. The solution also enables merchants to accept ETH and Ethereum-based tokens which can be exchanged automatically into fiat currency MTH is an Ethereum-based token that is used to pay for goods on Monetha. The value of the MTH token is based on its underlying assets, properties and/or associated rights. Monetha tokens also represent percentage share of revenue of Monetha project. “

Buying and Selling Monetha

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Monetha directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Monetha should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Monetha using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Monetha Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Monetha and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.