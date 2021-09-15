More Coin (MORE) Price Hits $0.0684 on Major Exchanges

More Coin (CURRENCY:MORE) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on September 15th. One More Coin coin can now be bought for about $0.0684 or 0.00000142 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. More Coin has a total market cap of $136,843.87 and $938.00 worth of More Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, More Coin has traded down 2.9% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $30.50 or 0.00063403 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002079 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.40 or 0.00002916 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $70.90 or 0.00147409 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6.88 or 0.00014295 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002082 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $412.27 or 0.00857096 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.46 or 0.00046696 BTC.

More Coin Coin Profile

MORE is a coin. It launched on June 26th, 2019. More Coin’s total supply is 30,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,000,000 coins. More Coin’s official Twitter account is @getmorecoin . More Coin’s official website is www.mre.live

According to CryptoCompare, “MORE is an innovation in nightlife, live entertainment, and membership. A membership to MORE will give users preferred access to nightclubs in Los Angeles, New York, Las Vegas, and Orange County. MORE members have access to reciprocal clubs around the country in addition to MORE home clubs. MORE members may also spend cryptocurrency on various club services. “

