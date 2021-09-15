Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Domestic Debt Fund, Inc. (NYSE:EDD) Short Interest Up 270.0% in August

Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Domestic Debt Fund, Inc. (NYSE:EDD) was the target of a large growth in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 130,600 shares, a growth of 270.0% from the August 15th total of 35,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 149,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.9 days.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of EDD. Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Domestic Debt Fund during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Domestic Debt Fund in the second quarter worth $64,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Domestic Debt Fund in the second quarter worth $96,000. Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Domestic Debt Fund in the first quarter worth $173,000. Finally, Walleye Trading LLC increased its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Domestic Debt Fund by 34.1% in the first quarter. Walleye Trading LLC now owns 39,654 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $239,000 after acquiring an additional 10,082 shares during the period.

Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Domestic Debt Fund stock traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $6.25. 57,313 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 184,822. Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Domestic Debt Fund has a fifty-two week low of $5.51 and a fifty-two week high of $6.50. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $6.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.12.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were paid a dividend of $0.1013 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $0.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.48%.

About Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Domestic Debt Fund

Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Domestic Debt Fund, Inc is a non-diversified, closed-end management investment company. The company’s primary objective is to seek a high level of current income. It also has a secondary investment objective of long-term capital appreciation. The company was founded on January 25, 2007 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

