Morgan Stanley Initiates Coverage on Li-Cycle (NYSE:LICY)

Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Li-Cycle (NYSE:LICY) in a note issued to investors on Monday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage set an “overweight” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 74.42% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird began coverage on Li-Cycle in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $11.00 price target for the company. Cowen began coverage on Li-Cycle in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 price target for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Li-Cycle in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $13.00 price target for the company.

Shares of LICY opened at $8.60 on Monday. Li-Cycle has a one year low of $7.69 and a one year high of $15.74.

Li-Cycle (NYSE:LICY) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, September 8th. The company reported ($2.88) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.42) by ($0.46). As a group, research analysts predict that Li-Cycle will post -0.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Li-Cycle Company Profile

Peridot Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. It formed for the purpose of merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses. Peridot Acquisition Corp. is based in Houston, Texas.

