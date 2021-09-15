Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) Shares Acquired by Avantax Planning Partners Inc.

Avantax Planning Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) by 34.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,414 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,132 shares during the quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc.’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $405,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in MS. Close Asset Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Morgan Stanley in the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Morgan Stanley in the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Morgan Stanley in the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Morgan Stanley in the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Morgan Stanley in the 1st quarter worth $30,000. 84.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Morgan Stanley news, CFO Sharon Yeshaya sold 2,500 shares of Morgan Stanley stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.64, for a total transaction of $239,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 24,895 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,380,957.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Andrew M. Saperstein sold 11,465 shares of Morgan Stanley stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.97, for a total value of $1,065,901.05. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 173,075 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,090,782.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 25,430 shares of company stock worth $2,370,902 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

MS has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Morgan Stanley from $97.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut Morgan Stanley from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $97.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Morgan Stanley from $93.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Morgan Stanley from $85.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price target on Morgan Stanley from $99.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $95.74.

MS stock opened at $101.91 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $185.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.57, a P/E/G ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.56. The business’s 50-day moving average is $99.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $89.87. Morgan Stanley has a 1 year low of $45.86 and a 1 year high of $105.81.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by $0.22. Morgan Stanley had a return on equity of 14.86% and a net margin of 23.89%. The company had revenue of $14.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.99 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.96 EPS. Morgan Stanley’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Morgan Stanley will post 7.46 EPS for the current year.

Morgan Stanley declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Monday, June 28th that authorizes the company to repurchase $12.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the financial services provider to purchase up to 7.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 30th were given a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 29th. This is a positive change from Morgan Stanley’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. Morgan Stanley’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.55%.

Morgan Stanley operates as a global financial services company. The firm provides investment banking products and services to its clients and customers including corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals. It operates through the following segments: Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management.

