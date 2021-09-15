Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN) Chairman Joseph D. Mansueto Sells 353 Shares of Stock

Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN) Chairman Joseph D. Mansueto sold 353 shares of Morningstar stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $278.13, for a total transaction of $98,179.89. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 13,619,424 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,787,970,397.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Joseph D. Mansueto also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, September 3rd, Joseph D. Mansueto sold 9,500 shares of Morningstar stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $278.47, for a total transaction of $2,645,465.00.

On Wednesday, September 1st, Joseph D. Mansueto sold 11,641 shares of Morningstar stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $273.38, for a total transaction of $3,182,416.58.

On Friday, August 27th, Joseph D. Mansueto sold 3,162 shares of Morningstar stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $262.68, for a total transaction of $830,594.16.

On Monday, August 23rd, Joseph D. Mansueto sold 7,733 shares of Morningstar stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $262.47, for a total transaction of $2,029,680.51.

On Monday, August 16th, Joseph D. Mansueto sold 10,505 shares of Morningstar stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.38, for a total transaction of $2,787,816.90.

On Monday, August 9th, Joseph D. Mansueto sold 9,251 shares of Morningstar stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $263.11, for a total transaction of $2,434,030.61.

On Thursday, July 22nd, Joseph D. Mansueto sold 15 shares of Morningstar stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $252.07, for a total transaction of $3,781.05.

On Monday, July 12th, Joseph D. Mansueto sold 7,249 shares of Morningstar stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $252.81, for a total transaction of $1,832,619.69.

On Wednesday, June 23rd, Joseph D. Mansueto sold 6,611 shares of Morningstar stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $247.74, for a total transaction of $1,637,809.14.

Shares of MORN stock opened at $274.05 on Wednesday. Morningstar, Inc. has a 1 year low of $151.53 and a 1 year high of $288.54. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $261.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $248.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.56 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Morningstar (NASDAQ:MORN) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The business services provider reported $1.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Morningstar had a net margin of 15.48% and a return on equity of 22.35%. The business had revenue of $415.40 million for the quarter.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC increased its holdings in Morningstar by 14.0% in the 2nd quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC now owns 5,708 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,468,000 after buying an additional 703 shares during the period. Pendal Group Limited acquired a new stake in shares of Morningstar in the 1st quarter valued at $100,260,000. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Morningstar in the 1st quarter valued at $1,405,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its stake in shares of Morningstar by 24.6% in the 1st quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 7,302 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,643,000 after purchasing an additional 1,440 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its stake in shares of Morningstar by 22.5% in the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 2,623 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $590,000 after purchasing an additional 482 shares in the last quarter. 50.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Morningstar Company Profile

Morningstar, Inc engages in the provision of investment research. It offers morningstar data, morningstar direct, morningstar investment management, morningstar advisor workstation, workplace solutions, pitchbook data, morningstar enterprise components, morningstar research, morningstar credit ratings and morningstar indexes.

