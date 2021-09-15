Morphic Holding, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORF) Insider Bruce Rogers Sells 1,721 Shares

Morphic Holding, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORF) insider Bruce Rogers sold 1,721 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $111,865.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Bruce Rogers also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Morphic alerts:

On Friday, September 10th, Bruce Rogers sold 8,279 shares of Morphic stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.11, for a total value of $539,045.69.

Morphic stock opened at $66.86 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.44 billion, a PE ratio of -37.14 and a beta of 1.20. Morphic Holding, Inc. has a 12 month low of $24.52 and a 12 month high of $93.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $59.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $58.66.

Morphic (NASDAQ:MORF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.77) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.55) by ($0.22). The company had revenue of $3.85 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.80 million. Morphic had a negative net margin of 158.61% and a negative return on equity of 24.79%. Morphic’s revenue for the quarter was down 50.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Morphic Holding, Inc. will post -3.01 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Morphic from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MORF. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Morphic in the second quarter valued at about $57,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of Morphic by 132.9% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 642 shares during the period. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Morphic in the first quarter valued at about $75,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Morphic in the first quarter valued at about $85,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its stake in shares of Morphic by 34.4% in the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after buying an additional 416 shares during the period. 71.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Morphic Company Profile

Morphic Holding, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research and development of oral small-molecule integrin therapeutics. It operates a Morphic integrin technology platform, MInT platform, to create a broad pipeline of programs across a variety of therapeutic areas. The company was founded by Timothy A.

Featured Story: What is Depreciation?

Receive News & Ratings for Morphic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Morphic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.