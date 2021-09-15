MTY Food Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:MTYFF) Receives $62.20 Consensus PT from Brokerages

MTY Food Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:MTYFF) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the six ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $62.20.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. CIBC upped their price objective on MTY Food Group from C$64.00 to C$74.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Scotiabank upped their price objective on MTY Food Group from C$57.50 to C$65.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Finally, TD Securities upped their price objective on MTY Food Group from C$58.00 to C$65.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th.

MTYFF remained flat at $$53.10 during midday trading on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $53.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $48.06. MTY Food Group has a 1 year low of $24.75 and a 1 year high of $56.01.

MTY Food Group, Inc engages in the franchise and operation of causal dining restaurants. It operates through the Canada and USA and International segments. The firm’s brands includes Au Vieux Duluth Express, Chick ‘n’ Chick, Cultures, Franx Supreme, Koryo Korea, Koya Japan, Burger, Panini, TacoTime, Tandori Cuisine Indian, TiKi-MiNG, Tutti Frutti, Vie&nam, Villa Madina Mediterranean Cuisine, Country Style, Croissant Plus, Jugo Juice, KiMoCHi, Sub, Buns Master, La Crémière, Sukiyaki, Sushi shop, TCBY Canada, Thai Express, and Valentine.

