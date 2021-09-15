Murata Manufacturing Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:MRAAY) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Murata Manufacturing Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:MRAAY) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 15,300 shares, a drop of 84.4% from the August 15th total of 98,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 199,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

OTCMKTS MRAAY traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $23.67. The company had a trading volume of 166,028 shares, compared to its average volume of 171,572. Murata Manufacturing has a fifty-two week low of $15.59 and a fifty-two week high of $26.59. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $20.97 and its 200 day moving average is $20.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 3.61 and a quick ratio of 2.53. The company has a market capitalization of $63.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.44 and a beta of 0.78.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Murata Manufacturing from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th.

Murata Manufacturing Co, Ltd. engages in research, production and sale of electronic devices made from fine ceramics. It operates through the following segments: Components, Modules, and Others. The Components division offers multilayer ceramic capacitors, SAW (Surface Acoustic Wave) filters, ceramic resonators, piezoelectric sensors, ceramic filters, piezoelectric buzzers, short-range wireless communication modules, Bluetooth modules and others.

