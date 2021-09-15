Murata Manufacturing Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:MRAAY) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Posted by on Sep 15th, 2021

Murata Manufacturing Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:MRAAY) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 15,300 shares, a drop of 84.4% from the August 15th total of 98,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 199,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

OTCMKTS MRAAY traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $23.67. The company had a trading volume of 166,028 shares, compared to its average volume of 171,572. Murata Manufacturing has a fifty-two week low of $15.59 and a fifty-two week high of $26.59. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $20.97 and its 200 day moving average is $20.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 3.61 and a quick ratio of 2.53. The company has a market capitalization of $63.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.44 and a beta of 0.78.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Murata Manufacturing from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th.

About Murata Manufacturing

Murata Manufacturing Co, Ltd. engages in research, production and sale of electronic devices made from fine ceramics. It operates through the following segments: Components, Modules, and Others. The Components division offers multilayer ceramic capacitors, SAW (Surface Acoustic Wave) filters, ceramic resonators, piezoelectric sensors, ceramic filters, piezoelectric buzzers, short-range wireless communication modules, Bluetooth modules and others.

See Also: Bond

Receive News & Ratings for Murata Manufacturing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Murata Manufacturing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.