MusclePharm Co. (OTCMKTS:MSLP) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

MusclePharm Co. (OTCMKTS:MSLP) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 900 shares, a decrease of 94.0% from the August 15th total of 15,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 50,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of MSLP stock traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $0.85. 2,438 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 20,416. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.29. The stock has a market cap of $29.20 million, a PE ratio of -85,005.00 and a beta of 0.39. MusclePharm has a 12 month low of $0.04 and a 12 month high of $3.00.

MusclePharm Company Profile

MusclePharm Corp. engages in the development, manufacture, and distribution of branded sports nutrition products and nutritional supplements. It offers a broad range of performance powders, capsules, tablets, and gels that satisfy the needs of enthusiasts and professionals alike. It focuses on MusclePharm and FitMiss brands.

