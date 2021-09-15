Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Buys 316 Shares of Independent Bank Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBTX)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Independent Bank Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBTX) by 6.4% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 5,219 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 316 shares during the quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Independent Bank Group were worth $386,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Independent Bank Group by 15.9% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,374 shares of the bank’s stock worth $102,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in Independent Bank Group by 32.7% in the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,186 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $86,000 after buying an additional 292 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its holdings in Independent Bank Group by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 48,161 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,563,000 after buying an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in Independent Bank Group by 82.8% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 883 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its holdings in Independent Bank Group by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 25,420 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,880,000 after buying an additional 567 shares in the last quarter. 71.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ IBTX opened at $65.33 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $69.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $73.40. Independent Bank Group, Inc. has a one year low of $41.09 and a one year high of $80.71. The firm has a market cap of $2.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.92 and a beta of 1.94.

Independent Bank Group (NASDAQ:IBTX) last released its earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The bank reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $145.22 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $149.30 million. Independent Bank Group had a return on equity of 9.41% and a net margin of 34.94%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Independent Bank Group, Inc. will post 5.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 19th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 5th were given a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.08%. This is an increase from Independent Bank Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 4th. Independent Bank Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.93%.

In other news, EVP James C. White sold 1,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.95, for a total transaction of $87,437.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 15,253 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,066,947.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Independent Bank Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $77.38.

About Independent Bank Group

Independent Bank Group, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of a relationship-driven commercial banking products and services tailored to meet the needs of businesses, professionals and individuals. It offers checking, savings, commercial loans, business services and cash management solutions.

