Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Increases Position in Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE:ANF)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its position in Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE:ANF) by 5.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,805 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 472 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Abercrombie & Fitch were worth $409,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch by 258.0% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,056 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 761 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch by 1,644.5% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,390 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 2,253 shares during the last quarter. USA Financial Portformulas Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $188,000. Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $200,000. Finally, Teza Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $215,000. 93.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Abercrombie & Fitch alerts:

Shares of NYSE:ANF opened at $35.08 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.23, a P/E/G ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.83. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $38.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $38.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.22. Abercrombie & Fitch Co. has a 1-year low of $13.70 and a 1-year high of $47.29.

Abercrombie & Fitch (NYSE:ANF) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th. The apparel retailer reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.93. Abercrombie & Fitch had a net margin of 7.66% and a return on equity of 32.06%. The company had revenue of $864.85 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $879.21 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.23 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 23.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Abercrombie & Fitch Co. will post 4.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Suzanne M. Coulter acquired 700 shares of Abercrombie & Fitch stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 27th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $35.93 per share, for a total transaction of $25,151.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Kerrii B. Anderson acquired 1,000 shares of Abercrombie & Fitch stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 2nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $35.17 per share, with a total value of $35,170.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts recently commented on ANF shares. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from $22.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Wedbush increased their target price on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from $33.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $57.00 target price on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. TheStreet raised shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from $32.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.00.

About Abercrombie & Fitch

Abercrombie & Fitch Co engages in the retail of apparel, personal care products and accessories. It offers apparel products, including knit tops, woven shirts, graphic t-shirts, fleece, sweaters, jeans, woven pants, shorts, outerwear, dresses, intimates and swimwear; and personal care products and accessories for men, women and kids under the Abercrombie & Fitch, abercrombie kids, Hollister and Gilly Hicks brands.

Featured Article: What is a resistance level?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ANF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE:ANF).

Receive News & Ratings for Abercrombie & Fitch Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Abercrombie & Fitch and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.