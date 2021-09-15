Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Group 1 Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:GPI)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Group 1 Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:GPI) by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,428 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 156 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Group 1 Automotive were worth $375,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Group 1 Automotive during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in Group 1 Automotive during the first quarter worth $43,000. Islay Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Group 1 Automotive during the second quarter worth $100,000. USA Financial Portformulas Corp bought a new stake in Group 1 Automotive during the first quarter worth $182,000. Finally, World Asset Management Inc bought a new stake in Group 1 Automotive during the first quarter worth $213,000. 96.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Max P. Watson sold 5,000 shares of Group 1 Automotive stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.56, for a total value of $752,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 48,516 shares in the company, valued at $7,304,568.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 4.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of GPI opened at $164.23 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.97 billion, a PE ratio of 5.84, a PEG ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.96. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $165.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $162.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 0.52. Group 1 Automotive, Inc. has a 1 year low of $82.35 and a 1 year high of $181.95.

Group 1 Automotive (NYSE:GPI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $10.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $7.13 by $3.18. The firm had revenue of $3.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.34 billion. Group 1 Automotive had a return on equity of 33.86% and a net margin of 4.03%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Group 1 Automotive, Inc. will post 31.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be paid a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 31st. This is a positive change from Group 1 Automotive’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.83%. Group 1 Automotive’s payout ratio is presently 7.53%.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Bank of America lifted their price target on Group 1 Automotive from $305.00 to $351.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Group 1 Automotive from $203.00 to $206.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $223.20.

About Group 1 Automotive

Group 1 Automotive, Inc engages in the automotive retailing industry. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: U.S, the UK, and Brazil. It also sells new and used cars and light trucks, arranges related vehicle financing, sells service contracts, provides automotive maintenance and repair services, and sells vehicle parts.

