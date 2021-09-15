Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Raises Position in Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SBH)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SBH) by 6.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 16,058 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 992 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Sally Beauty were worth $354,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. US Bancorp DE bought a new position in shares of Sally Beauty during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its stake in shares of Sally Beauty by 39.5% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 2,234 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 632 shares during the last quarter. Pflug Koory LLC bought a new position in shares of Sally Beauty during the second quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of Sally Beauty by 745.9% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,969 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 2,618 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. grew its stake in shares of Sally Beauty by 62.9% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 4,058 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $82,000 after buying an additional 1,567 shares during the last quarter.

In other Sally Beauty news, CEO Christian A. Brickman acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $18.92 per share, for a total transaction of $189,200.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 471,136 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,913,893.12. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 3.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE SBH opened at $16.48 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.86 billion, a PE ratio of 7.77 and a beta of 1.62. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.31 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $20.29. Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $8.27 and a 12-month high of $25.66.

Sally Beauty (NYSE:SBH) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The specialty retailer reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $985.22 million. Sally Beauty had a return on equity of 230.45% and a net margin of 6.30%. On average, equities analysts predict that Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. will post 2.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on SBH shares. DA Davidson dropped their price objective on Sally Beauty from $26.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 30th. TheStreet raised Sally Beauty from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Sally Beauty from $23.00 to $22.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Cowen raised Sally Beauty from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Sally Beauty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.50.

Sally Beauty Company Profile

Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc is an international retailer and distributor of professional beauty supplies. It operates through the following segments: Sally Beauty Supply and Beauty Systems Group. The Sally Beauty Supply segment is an open-line and exclusive-label distributor of professional beauty supplies to both retail consumers and salon professionals primarily in North America, South America, and Europe.

