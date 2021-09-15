MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. (NYSE:MYTE) PT Raised to $42.00 at Morgan Stanley

MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. (NYSE:MYTE) had its price target lifted by investment analysts at Morgan Stanley from $40.00 to $42.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 57.07% from the company’s previous close.

MYTE has been the subject of several other reports. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. from $35.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $38.71.

MYTE traded up $0.47 on Wednesday, reaching $26.74. The company had a trading volume of 1,601 shares, compared to its average volume of 313,029. MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. has a fifty-two week low of $24.94 and a fifty-two week high of $36.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 3.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The company’s fifty day moving average is $29.43 and its 200 day moving average is $29.57.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. in the first quarter valued at about $141,000. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new stake in shares of MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. during the first quarter valued at $157,000. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. in the second quarter worth about $211,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. by 116.7% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 8,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $268,000 after purchasing an additional 4,734 shares during the period. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. in the second quarter valued at approximately $329,000. 21.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About MYT Netherlands Parent B.V.

MYT Netherlands Parent B.V., through its subsidiary, Mytheresa Group GmbH, operates a luxury e-commerce platform for the fashion consumers worldwide. The company sells clothes, bags, shoes, accessories, and fine jewelry through online operations and retail stores. It serves high income luxury consumers.

