Nanalysis Scientific (CVE:NSCI) Share Price Passes Below 50-Day Moving Average of $1.23

Nanalysis Scientific Corp. (CVE:NSCI) shares passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$1.23 and traded as low as C$1.15. Nanalysis Scientific shares last traded at C$1.15, with a volume of 115,564 shares trading hands.

The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$1.22 and its 200 day moving average is C$0.82. The firm has a market cap of C$82.03 million and a P/E ratio of -24.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.72, a current ratio of 2.02 and a quick ratio of 1.45.

Nanalysis Scientific Company Profile (CVE:NSCI)

Nanalysis Scientific Corp., develops, manufactures, and sells compact nuclear magnetic resonance (NMR) spectrometers and MR imaging equipment for the pharmaceutical, biotech, chemical, security, food, materials, and education industries. It operates through Nanalysis, RS2D, and Corporate segments. The company also manufactures and sells cutting-edge electronics components for precision analytical instruments; and provides monitoring and supporting services for its NMR technologies.

