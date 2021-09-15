Napco Security Technologies (NASDAQ:NSSC) Given New $48.00 Price Target at Lake Street Capital

Napco Security Technologies (NASDAQ:NSSC) had its target price lifted by Lake Street Capital from $41.00 to $48.00 in a report released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. Lake Street Capital currently has a buy rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. B. Riley upped their target price on shares of Napco Security Technologies from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of Napco Security Technologies from $39.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Napco Security Technologies from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $45.80.

Shares of Napco Security Technologies stock opened at $45.01 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $825.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 102.30 and a beta of 1.37. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $36.28 and its 200 day moving average is $34.97. Napco Security Technologies has a 1 year low of $22.28 and a 1 year high of $45.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 5.45 and a quick ratio of 3.71.

Napco Security Technologies (NASDAQ:NSSC) last released its earnings results on Sunday, September 12th. The industrial products company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.02. Napco Security Technologies had a net margin of 7.85% and a return on equity of 11.92%. On average, equities analysts expect that Napco Security Technologies will post 0.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NSSC. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its holdings in shares of Napco Security Technologies by 153.1% in the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 920,532 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $32,063,000 after buying an additional 556,869 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Napco Security Technologies by 115.2% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 231,529 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $8,064,000 after buying an additional 123,958 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Napco Security Technologies by 11.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 954,202 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $33,235,000 after buying an additional 100,685 shares during the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Napco Security Technologies by 9.6% during the second quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 1,066,046 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $38,772,000 after purchasing an additional 92,958 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Napco Security Technologies during the first quarter worth $1,483,000. 67.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Napco Security Technologies Company Profile

Napco Security Technologies, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and distribution of security products. It operates though Domestic and Foreign geographical segments. Its products include access control systems, door security products, intrusion and fire alarm systems, video surveillance products, and cellular communications services.

