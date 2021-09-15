Napco Security Technologies (NASDAQ:NSSC) Shares Down 4.9%

Napco Security Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSSC) shares dropped 4.9% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $42.47 and last traded at $42.79. Approximately 1,778 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 65,796 shares. The stock had previously closed at $45.01.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Napco Security Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. Lake Street Capital lifted their price objective on Napco Security Technologies from $41.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. B. Riley lifted their target price on Napco Security Technologies from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on Napco Security Technologies from $38.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on Napco Security Technologies from $39.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.80.

The company has a market capitalization of $776.43 million, a P/E ratio of 95.80 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a current ratio of 5.45, a quick ratio of 3.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $36.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.97.

Napco Security Technologies (NASDAQ:NSSC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, September 12th. The industrial products company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.02. Napco Security Technologies had a return on equity of 11.92% and a net margin of 7.85%. On average, research analysts predict that Napco Security Technologies, Inc. will post 0.79 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NSSC. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Napco Security Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Napco Security Technologies by 137.7% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,455 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 843 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Napco Security Technologies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $60,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new stake in shares of Napco Security Technologies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $84,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in shares of Napco Security Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $225,000. 67.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Napco Security Technologies, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and distribution of security products. It operates though Domestic and Foreign geographical segments. Its products include access control systems, door security products, intrusion and fire alarm systems, video surveillance products, and cellular communications services.

