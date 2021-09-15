National Asset Management Inc. Acquires 6,246 Shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV)

National Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV) by 8.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 76,947 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,246 shares during the quarter. National Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF were worth $6,923,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BIV. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $45,000. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $57,000. Disciplined Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 42.9% in the 2nd quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the period. Founders Financial Alliance LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 25.4% in the 2nd quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC now owns 795 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 56.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 890 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 321 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF stock traded down $0.13 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $90.62. 1,646 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,129,714. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $88.21 and a 1 year high of $93.83. The business has a fifty day moving average of $90.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $89.80.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

