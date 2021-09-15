National Asset Management Inc. Buys 3,142 Shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX)

National Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX) by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 60,199 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,142 shares during the quarter. National Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF were worth $6,259,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 32.7% during the 2nd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 2,591,981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $269,488,000 after purchasing an additional 638,011 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 654,894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,089,000 after buying an additional 4,733 shares during the period. American Money Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 14.3% in the 2nd quarter. American Money Management LLC now owns 34,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,590,000 after buying an additional 4,329 shares during the period. Betterment LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $353,000. Finally, Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC grew its stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 5.7% during the second quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 9,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $971,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period.

Shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF stock traded up $0.16 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $107.78. 466 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 743,802. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $107.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $102.42. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $76.81 and a twelve month high of $110.07.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

