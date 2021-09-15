National Asset Management Inc. Increases Stake in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP)

National Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 25,485 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 616 shares during the period. National Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $5,062,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Automatic Data Processing by 4.3% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,243,758 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,684,521,000 after buying an additional 584,565 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Automatic Data Processing by 1.5% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 13,280,057 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,502,893,000 after buying an additional 197,429 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in Automatic Data Processing by 2.5% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 11,437,042 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,155,539,000 after buying an additional 280,354 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Automatic Data Processing by 1.0% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,749,803 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,457,272,000 after buying an additional 78,207 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in Automatic Data Processing by 0.4% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 6,176,508 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,164,086,000 after buying an additional 24,040 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.39% of the company’s stock.

Get Automatic Data Processing alerts:

ADP has been the topic of several research reports. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Automatic Data Processing from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $215.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, August 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Citigroup downgraded shares of Automatic Data Processing from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $212.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $212.00 to $227.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $196.79.

In related news, VP Deborah L. Dyson sold 2,428 shares of Automatic Data Processing stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.00, for a total transaction of $490,456.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 26,614 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,376,028. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, VP Alexander Quevedo sold 950 shares of Automatic Data Processing stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.25, for a total value of $198,787.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

ADP stock traded up $0.39 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $200.13. The company had a trading volume of 6,362 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,745,339. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $84.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.91, a P/E/G ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.73. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a one year low of $127.31 and a one year high of $217.15. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $207.88 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $197.53.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The business services provider reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $3.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.67 billion. Automatic Data Processing had a return on equity of 44.73% and a net margin of 17.32%. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.14 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 6.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 10th will be paid a $0.93 dividend. This represents a $3.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 9th. Automatic Data Processing’s payout ratio is 61.79%.

About Automatic Data Processing

Automatic Data Processing, Inc engages in the provision of business outsourcing solutions specializes in cloud-based human capital management. It operates through the following business segments: Employer Services; and Professional Employer Organization Services; and Other. The Employer Services segment provides clients ranging from single-employee small businesses to large enterprises with tens of thousands of employees around the world, offering a range of human resources outsourcing and technology-based human capital management solutions, including strategic, cloud-based platforms.

Recommended Story: Learning About the VIX – Volatility Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP).

Receive News & Ratings for Automatic Data Processing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Automatic Data Processing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.