National Bank Financial Equities Analysts Lower Earnings Estimates for Tecsys Inc. (TSE:TCS)

Tecsys Inc. (TSE:TCS) – Investment analysts at National Bank Financial reduced their FY2023 earnings estimates for Tecsys in a note issued to investors on Thursday, September 9th. National Bank Financial analyst J. Shao now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.68 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $0.69. National Bank Financial has a “Outperform” rating and a $65.00 price objective on the stock.

Tecsys (TSE:TCS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, June 29th. The company reported C$0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.07 by C$0.07. The company had revenue of C$32.37 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$31.10 million.

TCS has been the subject of a number of other reports. National Bankshares boosted their price target on shares of Tecsys from C$55.00 to C$65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a C$70.00 price target on shares of Tecsys in a report on Friday, September 10th.

TCS opened at C$55.76 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.45, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 1.58. The company has a market cap of C$808.80 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 131.20. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$51.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$46.60. Tecsys has a fifty-two week low of C$27.36 and a fifty-two week high of C$66.58.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 8th. Investors of record on Friday, September 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.065 per share. This represents a $0.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.47%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 23rd. Tecsys’s payout ratio is 60.00%.

Tecsys Inc engages in the development, marketing, and sale of supply chain management software in Canada, the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers warehouse management, distribution and transportation management, supply management at point-of-use, and retail order management, as well as financial management and analytics solutions.

