Navigation Capital Partners Ii Sells 6,079 Shares of American Virtual Cloud Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVCT) Stock

American Virtual Cloud Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVCT) major shareholder Navigation Capital Partners Ii sold 6,079 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.00, for a total transaction of $24,316.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,799,133 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,196,532. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Shares of NASDAQ:AVCT opened at $3.47 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.72. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. American Virtual Cloud Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $3.28 and a 52-week high of $9.62.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AVCT. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in American Virtual Cloud Technologies by 54.0% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 16,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 5,957 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Virtual Cloud Technologies during the 1st quarter worth $385,000. State of Tennessee Treasury Department acquired a new stake in shares of American Virtual Cloud Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $87,000. Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in shares of American Virtual Cloud Technologies during the 1st quarter worth $174,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of American Virtual Cloud Technologies by 120.4% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 7,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter.

American Virtual Cloud Technologies, Inc is an IT solutions provider that delivers actionable outcomes for organizations by using IT and technology solutions to drive business outcomes and innovation. It products include network communications, data storage, desktops and servers. The firm offers licensing, licensing management and software solutions and services that help customers optimize their software investments.

