NCC Group plc (LON:NCC) to Issue Dividend Increase – GBX 3.15 Per Share

NCC Group plc (LON:NCC) announced a dividend on Tuesday, September 14th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 14th will be given a dividend of GBX 3.15 ($0.04) per share on Friday, November 12th. This represents a dividend yield of 1%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 14th. This is a positive change from NCC Group’s previous dividend of $1.50. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

LON:NCC opened at GBX 296.22 ($3.87) on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of GBX 315.52 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 293.56. The firm has a market capitalization of £915.24 million and a P/E ratio of 67.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 64.28. NCC Group has a twelve month low of GBX 169.37 ($2.21) and a twelve month high of GBX 348 ($4.55).

Several analysts have recently weighed in on NCC shares. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of NCC Group to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from GBX 190 ($2.48) to GBX 335 ($4.38) in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Canaccord Genuity lowered shares of NCC Group to a “hold” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from GBX 318 ($4.15) to GBX 340 ($4.44) in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. Numis Securities lifted their price objective on shares of NCC Group from GBX 300 ($3.92) to GBX 340 ($4.44) and gave the company an “add” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of NCC Group in a research note on Tuesday.

NCC Group plc provides cyber security and risk mitigation services in the United Kingdom, North America, rest of Europe, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Assurance and Software Resilience. The company provides cyber security services, such as penetration testing and security assessments, managed detection and response, vulnerability scanning, compliance and accreditations, risk management, products and cloud services, technology solutions, threat intelligence, specialist practices, and training.

