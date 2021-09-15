NeoPhotonics Co. (NYSE:NPTN) Receives $13.56 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

NeoPhotonics Co. (NYSE:NPTN) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the eleven ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $13.88.

NPTN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Raymond James raised shares of NeoPhotonics from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. MKM Partners boosted their price objective on NeoPhotonics from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut NeoPhotonics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price target on shares of NeoPhotonics in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on shares of NeoPhotonics in a report on Monday.

In related news, VP Yuen Wupen sold 27,072 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.20, for a total transaction of $221,990.40. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 240,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,968,820. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Chiyue Cheung sold 12,667 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.41, for a total value of $119,196.47. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 2,667 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,096.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 5.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in NeoPhotonics in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of NeoPhotonics by 371.8% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,803 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 4,573 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP raised its holdings in NeoPhotonics by 4,963.0% during the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 15,037 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $95,000 after acquiring an additional 14,740 shares during the period. Truvestments Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of NeoPhotonics by 94.1% during the first quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 8,404 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $100,000 after acquiring an additional 4,075 shares in the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of NeoPhotonics by 2,351.7% during the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 10,150 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $121,000 after acquiring an additional 9,736 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NPTN opened at $9.09 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $474.36 million, a PE ratio of -10.33 and a beta of 0.94. NeoPhotonics has a 52-week low of $5.75 and a 52-week high of $14.14. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $9.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a current ratio of 2.68.

NeoPhotonics (NYSE:NPTN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The semiconductor company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.29) by $0.07. NeoPhotonics had a negative net margin of 15.01% and a negative return on equity of 18.29%. Research analysts predict that NeoPhotonics will post -0.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About NeoPhotonics

NeoPhotonics Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of hybrid photonic integrated optoelectronic modules and subsystems for bandwidth-intensive communications networks. Its product portfolio includes pluggable coherent modules, coherent-components, 100G/400G client transceivers, optical switching, high speed ICs, 100G / 400G laser devices and light engines, passive components, network monitoring and control, and 10G and low rate components.

