NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTES) Shares Purchased by Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ boosted its position in shares of NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTES) by 5.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 140,238 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,762 shares during the quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ’s holdings in NetEase were worth $16,162,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of NTES. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of NetEase by 4.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,430,942 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,419,481,000 after purchasing an additional 950,350 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in NetEase by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,555,187 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $676,888,000 after buying an additional 34,001 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in NetEase by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 5,015,817 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $517,933,000 after buying an additional 335,566 shares during the period. Ninety One UK Ltd raised its position in NetEase by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 4,278,331 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $441,780,000 after buying an additional 171,343 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Genesis Investment Management LLP lifted its stake in NetEase by 7.5% during the 2nd quarter. Genesis Investment Management LLP now owns 2,807,618 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $323,578,000 after acquiring an additional 195,605 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.20% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ NTES opened at $84.52 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $56.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.66, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.41. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $96.18 and a 200 day moving average of $104.71. NetEase, Inc. has a twelve month low of $77.97 and a twelve month high of $134.33.

NetEase (NASDAQ:NTES) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 30th. The technology company reported $6.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $5.46. NetEase had a return on equity of 13.91% and a net margin of 15.03%. The business had revenue of $20.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.66 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $34.58 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that NetEase, Inc. will post 3.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 14th will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 13th. This is a boost from NetEase’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.14%. NetEase’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.12%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on NTES shares. HSBC decreased their target price on shares of NetEase from $137.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. UBS Group boosted their price objective on NetEase from $133.00 to $139.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Citigroup dropped their target price on NetEase from $148.00 to $132.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut NetEase from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Finally, Macquarie lowered their price objective on NetEase from $124.00 to $118.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $129.63.

NetEase, Inc is an internet technology company, which premium online services centered around content, community, communication and commerce. It develops and operates some of the most popular PC-client and mobile games in China. The firm also operates some of the most popular international online games in China by partnering with Blizzard Entertainment, Mojang AB (a Microsoft subsidiary) and other global game developers.

