New Age Metals Inc. (OTCMKTS:NMTLF) Short Interest Up 236.2% in August

New Age Metals Inc. (OTCMKTS:NMTLF) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 130,100 shares, an increase of 236.2% from the August 15th total of 38,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 274,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Shares of New Age Metals stock remained flat at $$0.08 on Wednesday. 118,400 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 390,723. New Age Metals has a 1 year low of $0.04 and a 1 year high of $0.19. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $0.09 and a 200-day moving average of $0.11.

New Age Metals, Inc operates as an exploration company, which is focused on the discovery, exploration, and development of green metal projects in North America. The firm operates through the Platinum Group Metals (PGM) and the Lithium/Rare Element divisions. Its projects include River Valley Palladium, Genesis PGM-Ni-Cu, and Lithium.

