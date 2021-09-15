New Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:NGD) Given New C$3.25 Price Target at BMO Capital Markets

New Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:NGD) had its price objective lowered by BMO Capital Markets from C$3.50 to C$3.25 in a research report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised New Gold from an underperform rating to a sector perform rating and lowered their target price for the company from $1.75 to $1.50 in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered New Gold from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Canaccord Genuity lowered their target price on New Gold from C$2.75 to C$2.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. National Bank Financial lowered New Gold from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, TheStreet raised New Gold from a d+ rating to a c rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, New Gold has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $2.13.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN NGD opened at $1.20 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 2.24. The firm has a market cap of $817.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -120.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.91. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $2.17. New Gold has a 52 week low of $1.01 and a 52 week high of $2.40.

New Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:NGD) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The basic materials company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04. The firm had revenue of $198.20 million for the quarter. New Gold had a positive return on equity of 8.10% and a negative net margin of 0.82%. As a group, analysts predict that New Gold will post 0.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NGD. Linscomb & Williams Inc. lifted its position in shares of New Gold by 57.0% during the 1st quarter. Linscomb & Williams Inc. now owns 22,200 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 8,060 shares during the period. NorthRock Partners LLC raised its position in New Gold by 90.4% in the 1st quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 25,042 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 11,889 shares during the last quarter. Highlander Capital Management LLC raised its position in New Gold by 562.5% in the 2nd quarter. Highlander Capital Management LLC now owns 37,100 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 31,500 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in New Gold in the 2nd quarter valued at $67,000. Finally, Fore Capital LLC bought a new position in New Gold in the 1st quarter valued at $77,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.79% of the company’s stock.

New Gold Company Profile

New Gold Inc is a gold mining company, which is engaged in the operation, development and exploration of mineral properties. Its portfolio includes Rainy RIver, New Afton, and Cerro San Pedro. The company was founded on January 31, 1980 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

