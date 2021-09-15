New York Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYMT) To Go Ex-Dividend on September 22nd

New York Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:NYMT) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, September 13th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 23rd will be paid a dividend of 0.10 per share by the real estate investment trust on Monday, October 25th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 22nd.

New York Mortgage Trust has decreased its dividend payment by 71.9% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

Shares of NYMT opened at $4.28 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $4.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.46. New York Mortgage Trust has a 52-week low of $2.41 and a 52-week high of $4.93. The firm has a market cap of $1.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.79 and a beta of 1.93.

New York Mortgage Trust (NASDAQ:NYMT) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11. New York Mortgage Trust had a return on equity of 10.13% and a net margin of 148.35%. On average, analysts anticipate that New York Mortgage Trust will post 0.46 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. BTIG Research reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of New York Mortgage Trust in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Bank of America reiterated an “underperform” rating and issued a $4.50 price target on shares of New York Mortgage Trust in a report on Monday, May 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded New York Mortgage Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, New York Mortgage Trust presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.94.

About New York Mortgage Trust

New York Mortgage Trust, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, investment, finance and management of mortgage-related and residential housing-related assets. Its objective is to deliver long-term stable distributions to its stockholders over changing economic conditions through a combination of net interest margin and capital gains from a diversified investment portfolio.

